Bellamkonda Sreenivas Trying Hard For His Bollywood Debut

Tollywood Young Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas is going to make his Hindi Debut with the Remake of Telugu Blockbuster, Chatrapathi starring Prabhas. The movie is all set to go on floors from the second week of July. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has utilized the Lockdown break to completely prepare himself for the film in this break.

The actor who is a fitness freak has set up a home gym and worked out hard so that he can flex his muscles in the movie. The actor has also decided to dub himself in Hindi and also got trained on that front. Bellamkonda is already fluent in Hindi but wants to perfect the language now. He has appointed famous Hindi coach, IMTIAZ to train him in the nuances of the language.

The movie will be made in Hindi and will also be dubbed into a couple of other South Indian languages. Star Telugu director VV Vinayak will be wielding the megaphone for this film which also marks the Bollywood debut of the ace director. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios bankrolls this action drama on a grand scale.