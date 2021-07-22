Behind The Scenes: Big B's Candid Moments With Director Anand Pandit

Here are a few BTS pictures of Amitabh Bachchan starrer upcoming release Chehre. Kindly take a look at it and it would be lovely if you could carry it.

After a long hiatus, Amitabh Bachchan has made a long awaited return to reciting poetry, reminiscent of his yesteryear superhits, Kabhi Kabhi and Silsila. Here he is, caught candid with Film Producer Anand Pandit, deep in conversation on the sets of Chehre. Catch Chehre soon, once theatres open up!

Also Read: Raj Kundra's Controversies: IPL Betting, Gold Scam, Porn Films and More