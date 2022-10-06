BB16: This is Why Udaariyaan Actor Entered Bigg Boss House

Television star Ankit Gupta is one of the much-hyped participants in Salman Khan's controversial game show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

After earning much name and fame with several top television shows, Ankit has now decided to try his hand at the reality show. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor reveals the reason behind his decision."I am a very introverted person. I have a problem dealing with people. I think this is the right platform for me to get out of my shell. If I am stuck in a house with strangers with no option to leave, I will somehow have to break the ice and start talking to them and be comfortable around them. That is one of the reasons why I said yes," he shares.He adds that his mother too had once asked him to participate in 'Bigg Boss' and that he felt it was time he fulfilled his mommy's wish.

When Ankit first broke the news of his participation to his family, their initial reaction was, "Oh, so this year too you won't celebrate Diwali with us?"However, it is their undying support that will keep Ankit going. "They wished me all the luck and advised me to be just as I am in the outside world. My family is very simple, they don't understand these games and strategies that go on inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. For them, the only thing that matters is that their son is going to be on national television on such a huge platform," he says.

The one thing that the 'Udaariyaan' actor cannot stand is being around people who are not true to themselves. "I hate people who are fake and I can't do that myself as well. My fans will now get to know the real Ankit and I will be as true as it gets on the show," he assures.

Courtesy: FPJ