BB14: Tough Contest Between Rahul Vaidya, Ali Gony For Runner Up, Who's The Winner?

Bigg Boss Hindi 14 is one of the most watched shows on Television and people eagerly wait for the weekend episode. Salman Khan, the host of the show returns to Bigg Boss 14 and it will be much fun. Very soon, we are going to witness the winner of the show.

In the recent episode, Jasmin Bhasin got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house and she has been one of the strongest contenders of the show. Salman Khan also liked her a lot and her eviction was an emotional one. After the elimination of Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli got nominated for elimination this week.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Eijaz Khan is likely to step out of the house owing to health issues and Devoleena Bhattacharjee would replace his place. Another news is that Devoleena is currently quarantining in a hotel and is expected to step into the BB house in the next few days. It is said that she will stay for sometime in secret room and would watch the contestants who will be unaware of Devoleena.

Now, my dear readers whom do you think will emerge as the winner of the show either Rahul Vaidya and Ali Gony. Fans are speculating that one among the two will become the winner and runner up respectively. Let us not predict much but wait and see what is going to happen in the future. According to 'The Khabri', Rubina Dilaik is leading by huge margin and one amongst Rahul and Aly would become runnerup. Let us wait and see who is going to win.

For now #RubinaDilaik is leading by huge margin but the real fight for for now is for 2nd position. Its close between #RahulVaidya and #AlyGoni and aly is leading for now.



lets see who will end runnerUp among those 2 if rubina wins pic.twitter.com/D7Psaa3aV5 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 16, 2021

The makers of the show have come up with a latest promo with a caption, "Gharwale laaye hain ek doosre ke liye fareb ke teekhe-teekhe laddoo! Kisko honge kiske haath se naseeb, jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein, #Colors par." Here is the promo.