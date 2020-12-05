The latest promo of Hindi Bigg Boss 14 has sent fans into a tizzy. In the promo, Rahul Vaidya, who has been the strongest contestant and received immense support from his fans seems to have disappointed host Salman Khan due to his lack of interest on the show.

In the promo Bollywood actor Salman Khan is seen asking him, "Rahul, ab icchha nahin hai ghar mein rehne ki?"

Rahul replies: "ji Haan, I'm mentally strong but not without family."

Salman uses uses terms like "lack of enthusiasm" and "lack of interest" towards the show for Rahul.

While Salman wants to explain himself, Salman stops him and shows him the exit door and says "Rahul, please leave the house."

In the pre-finals, Rahul Vaidya's shocking exit leaves the audience in shock. The show is all set to have the grand finale before introducing Bigg Boss 14 winner. Only three contestants will get a chance to reach the grand finals of Bigg Boss 14. Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla have reached the finale.