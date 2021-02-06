BB14: Salman Khan Asks Rakhi Sawant To Get Out Of Bigg Boss House

With Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to the finale, contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to put forth their best game. They are making the audience glued to the TV sets with their performance in the house. If you may recall, last week, Netizens have trolled Salman Khan for supporting Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant was seen constantly poking Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. She even called him a pervert. She is seen teasing the contestants and having clashes with everyone for one or other reason. The show organisers released the latest promo of tonight's episode where Salman Khan is lashing at Rakhi Sawant and asking her to leave the house.

In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will ask Rakhi Sawant to go in the theatre room. He tells her, "Laanchhan lagati hai ahi aap logo pe. Unke character ke upar sawal uthaati hain (You accuse people and question their character)."

To which Rakhi says, "Sahi nahi hai sir bolna but." Salman who seems to be in a very bad mood, says, "No but wut. Maine hamesha aapko support kiya hai lekin yeh agar entertainment hai toh yeh humko chahiye nahi. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti toh aap iss waqt yeh show chhor ke jaa sakti hain. Darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you but if this is entertainment, we don't want this kind of entertainment. If you can't stop yourself from crossing the line then you can leave the show right now. Please open the door)."