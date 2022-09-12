BB 16 Promo: Fans Remember Sidnaaz After Bigg Boss 16 Promo

BB 16 Promo: Is there any need to give an introduction to Bigg Boss Show? Obviously, a big No. Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows and fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16. Now, the makers of the show have released Bigg Boss 16 promo. Sharing it, Colors channel wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" Here is the promo.

Salman Khan is going to return to the show as host. The airing date of the show has not been revealed.

The fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the contestants of the show. The netizens who have seen the promo are expecting that the show this time is going to be different. Let us wait and see how it is going to be.

After the promo was out, fans are remembering Sidnaaz. We all know that Siddharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Sid won the show. Siddharth and Shenaaz die hard fans nicknamed the power couple Sidnaaz.