Batla House is John Abraham's Best Performance: Anand Pandit

On August 15, 2019, the Nikkhil Advani directorial 'Batla House' released to packed houses and went on to do solid business at the global box-office. Veteran producer Anand Pandit gets nostalgic while recalling his association with the super hit film and his warm and enduring equation with actor John Abraham.

He says, “I am very proud of ‘Batla House’ and cannot wait to work with John Abraham again. He is one of the most disciplined actors in the business and has the perfect blend of toughness and sensitivity. I genuinely feel, ‘Batla House’ is one of his best performances. He is the kind of a star you want to write scripts for and am looking for just the right one for him.”

About the film “Batla House" co produced by Bhushan Kumar, Monish Advani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anand Pandit added, it was a winner right from the word go and it is the kind of the film that people can watch again and again and still be engrossed. Its treatment was very different and John was just superlative in it. He is an actor who has built his own brand and cultivated his own following. He invests himself very thoughtfully in projects that will do him justice and I want to do the same and find something that he cannot ‘No’ to!”