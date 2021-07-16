Badhaai Ho Actress Surekha Sikri No More

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Surekha Sikri is known for her role on the Hindi small screen in the famous serial "Balika Vadhu". Surekha Sikri's manager confirmed the news "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Kissa Kursi Ka was Surekha Sikri's first film, released in 1978. She married Hemant Rege, with whom she has a son, Rahul Sikri. Balika Vadhu, Badhaai Ho, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil... are some of her notable efforts in the industry. Three national awards have been given to the experienced actress, including one for Badhaai Ho. Surekha was most recently seen in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.