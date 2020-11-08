Bachchans' Not To Host Diwali Party This Year

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan stated in a recent interview that his family would not be hosting their annual Diwali party this year. Among all Bollywood stars, the Diwali bash of Bachchans' has also been a highlight for many years and something that bollywood celebs look forward to. However, this year not everything is the same as before. Apart from being conscious about living in the times of the pandemic, the Bachchans' are mourning the death of a family member and close friends.

The family lost Ritu Nanda, Shwetha Bachchan's mother-in-law, earlier this year. The industry also lost actor Rishi Kapoor who was close to the Bachchan family.

Abhishek talked about the same in his latest interview and mentioned how Diwali this year is not going to be as happy as always. “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this?” said Abhishek Bachchan.

It may be recollected that except for Jaya Bachchan, the entire family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Adya contracted the virus in July this year. Thankfully, it was mild symptoms, they all recovered and are hale and healthy, and Amitabh is back to his KBC shoots.