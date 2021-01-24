Bachchan Pandey Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar Starrer To Hit Theaters On 26th Jan 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a sneak peak of his new film Bachchan Pandey and announced the release date.

The Houseful actor took to twitter to share the details regarding his upcoming action-comedy film, Bachchan Pandey. The movie is set to release on the national holiday, Republic day. It will get a theatre release on January 26, 2022.

The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and currently everyone’s favorite Pankaj Tripathi. The Housefull 4 Director-Producer duo Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala will be coming back for Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay shared a picture along with the caption, “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies,” posted Akshay Kumar.

The still with Akshay looks stunning with the actor sporting a bandana.

Akshay will be seen playing the character of a gangster along with Kriti Sanon as a journalist. The roles of other actors in the film are yet to be announced. The movie’s shooting started on January 7 and is currently taking place in Rajasthan.

Akshay Kumar is currently waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi. Apart from that, the actor is also busy with other projects as there were reports for OMG (Oh my God) 2 being in talks.