MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are responding well to COVID-19 treatment.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a news agency reported citing a hospital source.

“Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days," the source had added.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11.

Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus. The mother-daughter duo were self-quarantining at home till Thursday.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer ..we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus.