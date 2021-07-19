Baahubali Writer Pens Script For Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel, Salman Super Impressed!

It's been six years since Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released. The performance all the actors' were lauded by the audience. If you are a die-hard fan of Sallu Bhai or the film, then, we have some super interesting news for you. If reports are to be believed, the second instalment of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the pipeline.

And guess what? Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad is said to have penned the script. He told a leading tabloid, “I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea, and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materializes."

“When I met Salman Khan casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea,” added KV Vijayendra Prasad on narrating his idea to the ‘Blockbuster Khan’. It remains to be seen when the film will hit the floors.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was very recently seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which skipped theatrical release and had a straight OTT release. The film opened to mixed reviews.