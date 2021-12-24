Atrangi Re is a musical romantic drama directed by Anand L. Rai. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. The Tamil dubbed version of the film is titled Galatta Kalyanam. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman. This is his second collaboration with Aanand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Now Atrangi Re is streaming on Hotstar.

Atrangi Re has received a good response from the audience and this is Dhanush's second Bollywood film. It is no news that Dhanush has broken all the records in the south film industry where he is getting ready to create a record in the north film industry with his acting prowess. However, unfortunately, Atrangi Re has beem leaked for download and pirated copies of the movie are being circulated on infamous websites for free HD download.

Atrangi Re was pirated a few after hours of its release. Anyway, do watch Atrangi Re only on Hotstar. Do not encourage piracy.