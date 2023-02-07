Astrologer's Prediction on Sidharth-Kiara Married Life

Bollywood's IT couple Sidharth-Kiara Advani have been trending on social media for a week now, because of their wedding. Bollywood's hottest hunk Sidharth is all set to lose his bachelorhood status and so will Kiara Advani, who will bid adieu to being single.

Sidharth-Kiara Advani's wedding is expected to happen today at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend Sidharth-Kiara Advani's wedding.

A famous astrologer Acharya Vinodkumar has predicted the future of Sidharth-Kiara Advani relationship and their married life.

According to his preditions, Sidharth respects and values commitment and the relationship of family emotions. Sidharth should keep Kiara in mind before taking any decision, they also must listen to their elders' words. If they follow these, Sidharth-Kiara Advani relationship will get stronger and marriage will be a smooth sail without any complications in their lives.

The couple is gearing up to tie the knot today with around 100-150 guests in attendance. Last night, there was tight security at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer even as who's who from the B town arrived at the wedding venue.