Aryan Khan Jail Life: Here's What He Will Eat And Prison Uniform?

Aryan Khan In Jail: NCB officials have arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the alleged discovery of drugs on October 2. Apart from Aryan, the authorities arrested over 18 people connected to the drug case at a rave party. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar placed Aryan and others in judicial custody for 14 days.

Aryan has been detained in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The celebrity kid is being held in the jail's number one barrack, which is a special quarantine facility on the first floor. As of now, Aryan does not have a uniform allocated to him.

For the next five days, Aryan and the other suspects will be held under quarantine. They will be checked if they develop any symptoms associated with Covid-19. Aryan and others, on the other hand, have previously tested negative and have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. The celebrity kid will only be permitted to eat jail meals and will not be able to eat any outside food until a court order is issued.

Aryan's time in prison will be similar to that of any other defendant. Jail officials will force him to get up at 6 a.m., and at 7 a.m., he will be offered sheera and poha for breakfast. By 11 a.m., Aryan would be served chapati, sabzi, dal, and rice for lunch. The prisoners are allowed to roam after lunch, but Aryan will not be allowed to go outside until his five-day quarantine period is over.

If Aryan wants more food from the canteen, he will have to pay more money, just like the other convicts. A money order can be used to pay for the same. Dinner is served to the inmates at 6 p.m., but the majority of the inmates eat after 8 p.m.