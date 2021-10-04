Aryan Khan Booked for Consumption of Charas on Goa Cruise by NCB

We all know that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. Out of the eight arrested after a raid at a party held on a Goa-bound cruise, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were produced in court and remanded in NCB custody. The remaining will be produced in court on Monday.

As per the reports, the NCB seized 13 gm of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 gm of Mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

The NCB stated that Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested for consuming, selling and purchasing of contraband punishable under NDPS Act, 1985. They were taken for medical examination and brought back to the NCB office within 40 minutes.

‘We did not recover any contraband from Aryan but found a small quantity of charas in Merchant’s shoes, with whom Khan is sharing a room with’ added the NCB. The court said that the NCB has found those WhatsApp chats in which the accused were having regular contact with suppliers and peddlers.

The NCB officials confirmed that they had been working on the information about drugs consumption and raided the cruise liner, Cordelia Cruises. However, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd CEO and president Jurgen Bailom said that there is no connection between the Cordelia Cruises and the drug racket. He added that they will condemn all acts such as these and will control them from letting their ship out for similar events in the future.