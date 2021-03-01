Arjun Fumes At Lensman Who Climbed Up Wall To Take Malaika Picture

Arjun gets angry at the photographer for climbing the wall to take his picture with Malaika. 'Yeh galat hai (This is wrong)', Arjun Kapoor blasts paparazzi who climbed a wall to photograph him and Malaika Arora. Actor Arjun Kapoor got angry at a photographer who climbed a wall to take his picture with Malaika Arora. The duo was visiting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at their Bandra residence.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora have now become a lot more outgoing as a couple. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the duo has been photographed together several times.

Recently, the two visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son at her Bandra residence. However, when the paparazzi climbed up a wall to photograph the lovebirds, Arjun lost his cool.

"Thoda tameez rakho. Woh request kar rahey hai apse, yeh galat hai...Aap neechey utro. Aap building ke wall par aisey maat chadha Karo (Have some decency. They are requesting you politely, this is wrong, please get down. You cannot climb on the building wall like this)," Arjun was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in "Bhoot Police", helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic comedy, and his film with Parineeti Chopra, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", is also ready for release.