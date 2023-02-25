Arindam Bhadra makes his background score debut with ' The Mirror-ek talash ' 

Vandemataram Mantra Gaan fame Arindam Bhadra popularly known as Bumba is back with his brand new project. This is Arindam's Background Score debute. The short film The Mirror - ek talash is a psychological thriller film by Sachin Shaw and Sujay Naskar, directed by Sachin Shaw. The film has been produced by Sachin Shaw while the co-producer credit goes to Sujay Naskar.

" This is my background score debut, i must say all of us worked hard for this project. If i claim there has been great understanding from the beginning i would be telling a lie. Working on this project we grew as a team we got to learn some unsung rules of team work. If feel Everyone should watch the film." Adds Arindam. Even though ' The Mirror - ek Talash ' is Arindam's first work in Background Score, he is not a new face in the music industry. Arindam has worked with many well known Artists . Soumita Saha's Vandemataram Mantra that made it to the Lift Off Filmmaker Session 2023 is his music reorientation project. After rising to fame with Vandemataram Mantra Gaan Arindam never looked back. His recent work for ' The Mirror- ek talash ' got immensely praised by viewers.

Arindam is yet to come up with many other projects that are on pipeline.

