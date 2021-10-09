Arbaaz Merchant Shocking Confession About Aryan Khan's Drug Tryst To NCB

We are listening to new updates related to Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan drug case daily. He was arrested on Sunday following a raid on the Mumbai cruise rave party. Aryan Khan and seven others were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar.

According to the NCB panchnama, Aryan Khan admitted to consuming charas and his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying six grams of banned narcotic with him. According to the panchnama, NCB officer Ashish Rajan Prasad explained the provisions of Section 50 of the NDPS Act to them. The investigating officer asked Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant about having any narcotic substance. To which Arbaaz said that he has hidden charas inside his shoe and a total of six grams of the narcotic substance was recovered from him. He told the NCB officer that he consumes drugs with Aryan Khan. The panchnama was recorded in the presence of two panchas - Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Roghoji Sen.