AR Rahman's Iconic Song Dhakka Laga Bukka in Amazon Original Series Tandav

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming multi-starrer Original series Tandav has been fuelling intrigue and admiration since the launch of its teaser and trailer. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political-drama is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan , Dimple Kapadia , Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia , Dino Morea , Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra , Sarah Jane Dias , Sandhya Mridul , Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others, Tandav has firmly cemented itself as one of the most anticipated shows of the year. And now, to add to the buzz, legendary Academy and Grammy Award-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has adapted and re-recorded one of his most iconic songs, Dhakka Laga Bukka, from the 2004 cult Bollywood film Yuva, to make the Tandav Anthem. A first for any digital series, this powerful version draws on the revolutionary strains of the original song, while featuring compelling new lyrics from the original lyricist Mehboob Alam, in the haloed voices of A.R. Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar.

Talking about the adaptation, A.R. Rahman says, “Certain songs become a part of our culture. Dhakka Laga Bukka from Mani Ratnam’s Yuva is one such song that helped shape the youth culture of that time, leaving an imprint on listeners. As Tandav also evokes the same sensibilities, it felt right to adapt it for this new web series.”

Tandav will join thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian films Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja among others, Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Four More Shots Please Seasons 1 and 2, The Family Man, Mirzapur Seasons 1 and 2, Inside Edge Seasons 1 and 2, and Made In Heaven and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.