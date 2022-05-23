AR Rahman Unveils The First Look Of Sandeep Singh’s Safed At Cannes 2022

Starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, presented by Bhanushali Studios Ltd & Legend Studios.

Sandeep Singh’s directorial debut SAFED’s poster, was unveiled during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The poster was released by none other than the legendary music maestro and Academy Award Winner – Mr. A.R. Rahman at Hotel Le Majestic, Cannes on May 21st.

Present for the poster launch were lead actors Abhay Verma & Meera Chopra along with Writer-Director Sandeep Singh, producer Vinod Bhanushali and co producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta. A film about the truth about the society that is rarely seen but exists.

At the Launch Mr A.R. Rahman shared, "I saw the teaser and it's very intriguing, colourful and very important. I wish the entire team all the best, shine on.”

Expressing his enthusiasm Sandeep Singh shared, “It’s an honour that the world-renowned music composer, A.R. Rahman, has blessed us by launching my directorial debut’s first look during the 75th Film Festival at Cannes. It’s a dream come true.”

The lead actor Abhay Verma shared, "Every actor's ambition is to have a debut film that goes to Cannes, and I feel blessed and privileged to be living it." My director Sandeep Singh's trust and faith in me made this journey really memorable. I'm still pinching myself over the fact that I was featured on the poster launched by our nation's pride, A.R. Rahman."

Meanwhile, Lead actor Meera Chopra said, "Safed is a special film to me. It is all because of Sandeep Singh who chose this story as his directorial debut. It is heartening that such an important film is making the right noise thanks to its poster being launched at Cannes, that too by the hands of A.R. Rahman.

Concludes producer Vinod Bhanushali, "This year India is the ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes’ 75th year and Safed finding it’s place in the festival is a proud and fantastic moment for all of us. It is humbling A.R. Rahman unveiled the film’s poster for the world today.”

The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi.