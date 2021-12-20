Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Thank Paparazzi For Not Sharing Vamika’s Pics

Anushka Sharma sent a message on her Instagram Story, praising those who didn't reveal Vamika's photos on public platforms and making a request to those who shared it, to refrain from doing so in the future. Anushka and Virat were pictured boarding a flight to South Africa earlier this week, with Vamika in the actor's arms.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” read the note from Anushka and Virat.

They further shared that, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement, and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you”.

On Friday, team India was departing to South Africa where they will play a tournament against the host. Upon spotting the paparazzi, Virat Kohli requested them not to take pictures of the baby (Vamika). “Baby ka matt lena (Don’t click pictures of the baby)”, and the camerapersons agreed to it.