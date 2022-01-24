Anushka Sharma Reaction for Exposing Vamika's Face

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika in 2021. To date, Virat and Anushka have never shown the face of Vamika and they have been requesting fans and paparazzi for their daughter's privacy. But on Sunday, some of the photos of Vamika came out and went viral.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli issued an official statement that reads, "Hi guys! We realize that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that a camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

Earlier, Virat and Anushka have released an official statement regarding the privacy of Vamika, the statement reads, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. Announcing the name of her first-born, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full... Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

