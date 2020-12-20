Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Birthday With Vicky Jain, See How Twitterati Is Reacting To This

Dec 20, 2020, 12:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, and their friends. The 'Manikarnika' actress took to her Instagram and shared a video. She thanked everyone for their wishes. In the video one could see her cutting cake and is having lots of fun. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit and various close friends of Vicky Jain and Ankita attended the party. Ankita donned a golden sequined dress and she looked oh-so-gorgeous.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the well known stars in the Hindi TV industry. She is popular for playing the role of Archana in the most famous TV show Pavitra Rishta. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput acted as the male lead in the serial. Both of them dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, she raised her voice and demanded an unbaised inquiry into the death of the late actor.

After Ankita sharing her birthday celebration's video, the hashtag #Ankita is trending on Twitter and see how Twitterati is reacting to this.

Advertisement
Back to Top