MUMBAI: Action director Parvez Khan who is well known for his work in movies like 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur' passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 55. He was rushed to Ruby Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Speaking to a news agency, Nishant Khan, a close associate of Parvez said that, "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain."

Parvez started his career in Bollywood by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar's Khiladi (1992), Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar (1993) and Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier in 1998. He started working on his own with Ram Gopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan in 2004. Parvez had a long standing collaboration with the director Sriram Raghavan.

Bollywood has lost some of the legendary stars in 2020. Some of the celebs mourn Parvez Khan's death

Hansal Mehta and Parvez took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skillful, energetic, and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!"

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on a micro-blogging site as, "Another filmi brother passes on.. #ParvezKhan a prominent and highly proficient action director of Indian cinema was a great guy and a ‘dildaar’. God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the grave loss."

Suparn S Varma tweeted as, "We worked together in my directorial debut Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. Parvez bhai was so damn good and had such an open mind and a large heart besides a wicked sense of humour."

Rajeev Khandelwal wrote, "And another bolt from the blue. Action director Parvez Khan with whom I have such amazing memories passed away. Strength to his family."