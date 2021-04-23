Amitabh Bachchan's 2am Prayer Tweet Makes Fans Restless, Sleepless

Bollywood Badshah Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet at 2 am saying 'in prayer' without elaborating. This early morning cryptic tweet has made fans go restless. Fans too lost their sleep as they wondered what is it that Big B was praying for. Several fans wrote that they hoped everything was okay. It remains to be seen what exactly is the reason behind Amitabh's 2 am prayer tweet. Have a look at his tweet...

T 3883 - ... in prayer .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2021