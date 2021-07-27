Amitabh Bachchan Takes on Green India Challenge, Appreciates MP Santosh

Telangana Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Joginapally has been doing a phenomenal job in promoting the importance of planting trees on the name of Green India Challenge. The challenge has seen the appreciation and participation of many celebrities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, it has got another major endorsement from Bollywood Superstar 'Padma Vibhushan' Amitabh Bachchan. The Legendary actor has taken up the challenge and planted a sapling in Ramoji Film City. The plantation programme was held at Ramoji Film City in the Presence of Hero Nagarjuna, Producer Aswini Dutt, Film City MD Vijayeswari

The Big B praised the efforts of MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar towards Developing greenery, He said it will surely benefit for future Generations. "I am aware of this a long time ago. It's a great privilege for me. I wish him all the best. Plants are very important for the environment and our survival," he said.

He also opined that peoples participation is necessary to make the program like Green India Challenge Successful and RS MP could ensure People participation through his initiative and Challenge.

The MP also gifted the Superstar his Vruksha Vedam book which is about the importance of increasing the Greenary. The Superstar felt that Vruksha Vedam book could educate, people and especially youth to understand the holistic relationship between nature and Mankind. The book recently got the appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his support to the Green India Challenge.