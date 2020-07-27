Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been battling coronavirus since the past few days in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. He is staying active on social media and is sharing his thoughts with the fans and is keeping his fans updated about his health. He shared a video from his COVID-19 ward. In the video he is seen reading a book with some lit candles on his side. Here is the video.

Big B also shared a post on Instagram and captioned it as, "Being challenged in life' with a collage of unmissable pictures of himself. He captioned the post as "Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional."

Here are some other posts from the Instagram account of Amitabh Bachchan.

To one of the posts, Amitabh wrote, "In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance."

Not only Amitabh Bachchan but Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also been admitted in the hospital as they have tested positive for coronavirus. Fans have been praying for the quick recovery of Bachchan's family.

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the fantasy drama, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in 'Jhund' and 'Chehre'.