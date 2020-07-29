Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is being treated for coronavirus in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Big B is staying active on social media and is giving messages to his fans. He thanked fans for praying for the recovery of Bachchan's family. Amitabh Bachchan, loved by many also has haters.

The 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor said that he receives messages from trolls saying he should die of COVID-19. Amitabh reacted to those anonymous trolls. He wrote on his blog, 'Hey Mr Anonymous... If I live, you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but... from 90 plus million followers... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become extermination family."

Amitabh is sharing some of the interesting videos on his Twitter and is also singing praises for their talent. He shared a new video on his social media. Just give a look at it.

T 3607 - On a mouth organ never ever heard anything like this before ! अद्भुत, अद्भुत, अद्भुत !! pic.twitter.com/EGdtI1f5UA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a new picture and thanked everyone for their prayers. She captioned the photo as, "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted...God bless you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt... Be well and be safe."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya are back home while Amitabh and Abhishek are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Sources say that Amitabh and Abhishek's health condition is stable. Big B said that he became emotional when Aaradhya told him that he would be back home soon.

He wrote on his Twitter, "They go home the little one and Bahurani and the tears flow out... The little one embraces and tells me not to cry...you’ll be home soon, she assures..I must believe her."