Amitabh Bachchan Injured On Sets Of K Project

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been injured on the sets of Project K. He was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Big B suffered an injury during the shoot of the film. Big B confirmed about his injury on his personal blog.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..” wrote the 80-year-old actor.

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well ..” Big B concluded.

Project K is headlined by Prabhas. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanti fame. Deepika Padukone is the female lead in the film.

Big B's fans are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media. Our Sakshi Post also wishes a speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan.