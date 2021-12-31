Amitabh Bachchan Goes Ga Ga Over Chehre, Here's Why

Global Media and entertainment firm Alpha1Media on December 21 launched its annual list of the top 10 best films from around the world. These films were picked from Hollywood, Bollywood, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Far East, and according to Alpha1Media, demonstrated the resilience of cinema even during the pandemic.

Producer Anand Pandit's film 'Chehre' is placed at the eighth spot in this list and the selection of the film was cheered by lead star Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

He wrote, "Congratulations Team CHEHRE ..only Indian film to be included in this list." The list also included biggies like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home, 'Dune', 'No Time to Die' , 'House of Gucci' and many more.

Directed by Rummy Jaffrey, Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sarawati Entertainment Private limited, 'Chehre' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, and Rhea Chakraborty.