MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members as they tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, have all tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

Taking to Twitter, the 77-year-old screen icon said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for their speedy recovery.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh wrote.

The Bollywood veteran also said that though it won't be possible for him "to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers" towards the kin, he was grateful to the well wishers.

"I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection," Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital. The 44-year-old actor also said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, on Sunday said the Bachchan father-son duo were "feeling better" and their condition was stable.

Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis and said that they will be "self quarantining at home".

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said. Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday and officials also began tracing contacts.