Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Release Date Locked?

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer is apparently looking at a late August release

With an ensemble cast including bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and more, Chehre was always set up for a theatrical release. With the pandemic halting and delaying plans of the film's release to further dates, the makers held onto the film, instead of opting for an OTT release. Now, it looks like the wait has paid off.

"The team was actually hoping for an April release initially, but then August was settled on. Now, the discussions are favouring a August 27th or September 3rd release. The work and time that has gone into the film has resulted in a film that the makers are confident in, an official statement will be released soon", says a close source, also adding that a second trailer might be in the works.

The Anand Pandit produced venture, recently sent fans into a frenzy, after Amitabh Bachchan's recitation of a poem penned by the film's director Rumi Jafry. The poem will be set to tune by Vishal and Shekhar, who recorded an orchestral rendition of the same in Prague this April, with 107 musicians.

Chehre is the second huge film to get a theatrical release this year, the first being Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, which comes to theatres on August 19. The mega trailer launch in Delhi for Bell Bottom grabbed eyeballs and has garnered a positive audience response. For the time being, we await a final announcement from the Chehre team, for a locked release date!