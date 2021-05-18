Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Pandit Come Together To Extend Urgent COVID Care

Sr Bachchan is donating resources to help veteran producer Anand Pandit set up a 25 bed, oxygen facility in Juhu.

Their camaraderie and long working association is well known in and outside industry circles. Now, veteran producer Anand Pandit and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands to extend urgent COVID-19 care to Mumbaikars with a fully equipped 25-bed facility in Juhu.

Anand Pandit who has already help set up a facility in the neighbourhood of Dadar, says, "A 25-bed oxygen facility has been set up at the Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth in Juhu. After a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10 am on Tuesday, May 18. Mr Bachchan has donated the equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by the BMC."

The facilities shall have the following features:

• 25 semi-fowler beds

•Oxygen supply on each bed

• Medication

• Nutritious veg meals

• Wheelchair facility

• Physiotherapy

• Mental Health Counselling

• Path lab (at patient cost)

• CT scan (at patient cost)

Pandit who helped scores of daily wage workers in the industry during the lockdown last year, also recently synergised with Ajay Devgn to establish a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU at Shivaji Park and is working and scouting locations to set up another one in Borivali.

He says, "It is imperative for the industry to come together at this time to help as many people as possible. We are facing an economic, humanitarian and social crisis at a scale that would have been unimaginable even last year. And those who can, must do everything to change the bleak narrative around the pandemic to one that gives hope.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Pandit last worked together in the film 'Chehre'.The theatrical release of the film has been postponed for now due to the pandemic . The two share a close bond personally and professionally and Pandit says, “When Amit ji heard that I was scouting for places in Juhu, he called me and said he wanted to help in every way possible. He has always supported my social initiatives wholeheartedly and also contributed his time and resources. I hope this centre will help bring much needed relief and healing to those in need. We will continue to find ways to make a difference somehow during this tough time.”

