Bollywood legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan who tested positive for coronavirus is being treated in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The superstar who stays active on social media shared a video and captioned it as, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this... I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you... keep up the good work. You have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak and Western pop is not an easy task .. but she has done it with such finesse and aplomb .. there is no compromise on either style .. simply amazing !!" In the video, the girl can be seen performing Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' song and sang some Karnatak notes. Here is the video.

Big B never fails to keep himself entertained. He has been sharing updates and posts on social media. Many times, he thanked his fans and well wishers for their concern.

Amitabh shared a throwback photo in which one could see huge crowd outside his home, 'Jalsa' to greet the legendary actor. He captioned the photo as, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God." Here is the photo.

Soon after Amitabh and his family members tested for coronavirus, all the four bungalows owned by Mr. Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, have been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Not only Bachchan's properties but also actress Rekha's bungalow has been sealed by the BMC after her security staff tested positive for COVID-19. Bollywood star Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive.