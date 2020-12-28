Amit Sadh And Sonu Sood Twitter Interaction Will Melt Your Heart

Actor Amit Sadh posted on Twitter while thanking Sonu Sood. Sadh said Sonu Sood is an amazing person; said Sonu gave him his first break. Sadh wrote about Sonu’s good deeds and said, “This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated.” He has been doing it for many years.

Sonu Sood recently launched his autobiography named, “I am No Messiah.” Amit Sadh promoted Sonu’s book and spoke about his experience with Sonu.

“Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years,” shared Amit Sadh on Twitter.

Sonu replied to Sadh’s tweet saying that what happened was his own destiny. Sadh was born to rule and that he (Sonu) was just fortunate enough to have assisted a bit. “Bhai (Brother) you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap,” replied Sonu on Twitter.

Amit quoted Sonu’s tweet and said he will work harder in order to make him proud. Thank you for leading the way and being an inspiration for all.

Sadh worked in movies like Kai Po Che, Sultan and also in hit online series, “Breathe.”

Sonu Sood has done a lot in 2020. With arranging buses for migrant workers to launching a Scholarship program and keeping his hotel open for health workers, Sood has touched the lives of many and continues to do so.