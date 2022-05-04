Amazon miniTV announces premiere of short film Badboli Bhavna

~ Directed by Pranjal Dua, the short film will release on Amazon shopping app for free on May 5 ~

~ Produced by India Lifestyle Network, Badboli Bhavna features popular actors Ankush Bahuguna and Apoorva Arora ~

Amazon miniTV today announced the premiere of their upcoming short film - Badboli Bhavna. This comedy-drama produced by India Lifestyle Network and directed by Pranjal Dua features popular faces Ankush Bahuguna and Apoorva Arora.

The short film revolves around the life of Bhavna, a budding social media influencer (Apoorva), and her introvert husband, Sankalp (Ankush) who are in a constant struggle of striking the perfect balance between their personal and digital lives and keeping them separate. With the couple celebrating their two-year anniversary at a romantic dinner, little do they know that they have completely different reasons to rejoice. While the quiet Sankalp just wants to celebrate his relationship, Bhavna considers reaching 1 million followers to be a far more important milestone.

“The fascinating life of social media content creators and their persona has always influenced our lives to some extent. This short film is a lighthearted, fun entertainer that will give the audiences a glimpse into the lives of these social media stars. Badboli Bhavna is a short film that will leave audiences across India with ample food for thought,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

Badboli Bhavna premieres on 5th May on Amazon miniTV.