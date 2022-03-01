Alia Bhatt Remuneration for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt's latest movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in the theatres on February 25. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and is one of the most expensive movies. According to the reports, the movie was made on a huge budget of Rs. 100 crore. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the titular character while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance. The story of the movie is about the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai - a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Now, the news is that Alia Bhatt who acted in the lead role of Gangubai Kathiawadi has got Rs. 20 crore as the remuneration. For the first time, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together. Ajay Devgn was seen in the role of Rahim Lala, the person who brought Gangubai to great power. Ajay Devgn reportedly earned a total of Rs 11 crore.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of RRR. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Brahmastra in which she acted alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji is the director of the movie. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movies Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.