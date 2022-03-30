Alia Bhatt Plays Unfollow, Follow Game With RRR Director Rajamouli On Instagram

Alia Bhatt acted as one of the female leads in the movie, RRR helmed by Tollywood ace director SS Rajamoul. The film was released in the theatres on March 25th, 2022. Jr NTR and Ram Charan acted in the lead roles. The film got a good response from all the corners and is doing great at the box office.

Now, the news is that Alia Bhatt unfollowed SS Rajamouli? The answer is yes. She unfollowed Rajamouli for a short span of time after the release of the movie, RRR. Later, she again followed Rajamouli. Here is the proof.

It is said that Alia Bhatt was not impressed with the final cut. Rumours are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt's role was trimmed. However there is no official information regarding this.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented stars in Bollywood. On the professional front, she was seen in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be seen in the movie, Brahmastra. For the first time, she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

