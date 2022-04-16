Alia Bhatt Chooses Comfort Over Trend For Her Wedding

“Fashion has two purposes: comfort and love. Beauty comes when fashion succeeds” Coco Chanel.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot captured this country’s heart. An intimate affair at RK’s family home. The pictures speak the story of the atmosphere at the wedding, one of comfort and love.

When we think of an Indian bride what instantly comes to mind is one from the Big Fat Indian Wedding, in beautiful Lehnga’s, kohl eyes, big lashes, intricate mehndi.

"Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance" Coco Chanel

Alia Bhatt opted for a look she'd feel most herself in instead of the quintessential “Indian Bride”. Fashion is an expression of oneself; it is personal it can make us feel more like ourselves, set your own style instead of trying to abide by what is in trend, an empowering statement Alia Bhatt made.

Take a closer look at what you feel most comfortable and carefree in, what makes you happy, beauty would just shine through. If you want to look your best be creative, and enjoy the process.

“Beauty is about perception, not about make-up. I think the beginning of all beauty is knowing and liking oneself”-Kevyn Aucoin

“Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There's no how-to road map to style. It's about self-expression and, above all, attitude.”- Iris Apfel

“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” -Rachel Zoe

“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn.”-Orson Welles

“Style is a simple way of saying complicated things.”- Jean Cocteau

“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.”-Gianni Versace

“Being happy never goes out of style”. -Lilly Pulitzer

“I have always believed that fashion was not only to make women more beautiful but also to reassure them, give them confidence.”-Yves Saint Laurent

Alia Bhatt embodied what these legends and icons of fashion have had to say about style.