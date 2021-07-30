Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom Release Date Confirmed

The big conversation starter in the film industry today is that Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his eagerly-awaited 'Bellbottom.' He took to social media in style to announce the release date of Bellbottom- unleashing a ripple of excitement across trade circles. The film will now hit the BIG screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe.

A tidal wave of relief seems to have hit trade circles after the release date was announced as the film is expected to banish the accumulated gloom of the past two years from theatres. Fans are already saving the date to savor this joyride of a lifetime and to relive all the magic, nostalgia, and excitement of going to the movies again.