Akshay Kumar Receives Certificate From I-T Department For Being Highest Taxpayer

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been reportedly honoured by the Income Tax department as the "Highest Tax Payer" in India. An honorary certificate for Akshay Kumar from the Income Tax Department is going viral. A social media user tweeted, "According to haters, he is not a Global superstar, he doesn't have HGOTY, not much BB, he is Canadian and many more things but still he is paying highest income tax than rest of the industry from last 5 years. My superstar."

Another one wrote, "Income Tax Department has felicitated Superstar Akshay Kumar with a Samman Patra and termed him highest taxpayer from the Hindi film industry. Haters must see this before calling him Canadian."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Raksha Bandhan which is going to be released on August 11. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the movie is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

On the other hand, he will also be seen in 'Selfiee', which will be released in theatres on February 24, 2023. Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in key roles in the flick. 'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' in which Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu acted in the lead roles.

One more movie in Akshay's kitty is the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.