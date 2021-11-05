Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Jodi Is Back

Finally, the big day is here... Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was released in theatres on November 5, 2021. Rohit Shetty's movie was supposed to hit the theatres last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was out today. Already, the songs that have been released from the movie are super hit.

In the movie, Akshay will be seen as an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi while Katrina will be seen as his love interest. The hashtags #AkshayKumar, #SooryavanshiDay are trending on Twitter.

Strengths: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Weakness: Music not up to the expectations

See how netizens are reacting to Sooryavanshi.

#SooryavanshiReview : MILESTONE

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟/5

1st half is extraordinary and you'll love to watch the 2nd half.

But 2nd half is everything for this movie.#AkshayKumar sir nailed with his action and romance✨#AJ & #RS Cameo#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/tRRc8H716e — Yours Priya (@Yours_Priya32) November 5, 2021

And the BIG moment is here. Whistles, cheers & excitement -- just witnessed all of that in a theatre after a long time. So glad to be #BackToCinemas with #sooryavanshi. @akshaykumar's entry on a helicopter had to be a big screen moment.#AkshayKumar #RohitShetty#SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/6Y43jiQMPL — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) November 5, 2021

35 mins ... This is different #RohitShetty film .... A Neeraj Pandey felling ... #Sooryavanshi

Each & every1 is just perfect 👍 — FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@SinghRowdysingh) November 5, 2021

This is insane, unbelievable. This happened with in 2 hours. AKSHAY KUMAR CRAZE 🔥 #SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/wFZyvdkCsn — jack (@cinejac) November 5, 2021

