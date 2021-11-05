Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Jodi Is Back

Nov 05, 2021, 11:02 IST
Finally, the big day is here... Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was released in theatres on November 5, 2021. Rohit Shetty's movie was supposed to hit the theatres last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was out today. Already, the songs that have been released from the movie are super hit.

In the movie, Akshay will be seen as an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi while Katrina will be seen as his love interest. The hashtags #AkshayKumar, #SooryavanshiDay are trending on Twitter.

Strengths: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Weakness: Music not up to the expectations

See how netizens are reacting to Sooryavanshi.

