Akshay Kumar Announces His New Film 'Ram Setu'

Bollywood Super Star Akshay Kumar has announced his next movie titled "Ram Setu" on the occasion of Diwali. Akshay took to his Twitter to share the first look poster of the film. In the poster, one could see Lord Ram's image on the backdrop and Akshay Kumar donning cargos and shirt with a bag. He is wearing a saffron color stole around his neck. Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and is jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Akshay Kumar shared the poster and tweeted.

"This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!." Here is the tweet.