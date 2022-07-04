Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to direct the action drama “Bholaa”, his fourth upcoming directorial film. Earlier, he directed After U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he will direct “Bholaa,” which is a Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit movie “Kaithi”. The film is expected to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Ajay Devgn said he is excited to return to the director's chair after “Runway 34”, an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The Hindi remake will feature Ajay and his frequent collaborator Tabu in leading roles.

“Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!,” the actor-director said.

“Bholaa'' was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on Devgn's films such as “Son of Sardaar”, “Shivaay”, and “Bhuj: The Pride of India”. The Golmaal actor also revealed that the remake will be a “high-octane, strongly-emotional drama”.

Announcing the release of Bholaa, Ajay shared a picture of himself sitting on the director's chair with a film camera. He wrote, “It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023.”

Kathi was written-directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.