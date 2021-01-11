Ajay Devgn Lashed Out At Abhishek Bachchan For This Reason

Actor Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan recently came to the hit comedy program, The Kapil Sharma Show. They shared their experience of working together on the upcoming film The Big Bull and how co-star Ajay Devgn lashed out at Abhishek Bachchan.

The actors who came to promote their upcoming film, The Big Bull spoke about the time Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus. Last year in August, Abhishek and father Amitabh Bachchan had tested COVID positive.

Abhishek said after his father, he was the next one to get infected. He blamed Big B for this and said he got worried for everyone’s health at home. Ajay called him (Abhishek) and scolded him, saying the real reason he got infected was not Senior Bachchan, but the fact that Abhishek kept going out.

I kept rejecting his call, admitted Abhishek. Ajay said that he (Abhishek) kept going out for work when the numbers of cases were increasing fast. That is why he scolded him and blamed him for not taking care.

When Kapil Sharma asked, “What the actors did during the lockdown?” Abhishek humorously replied, “We did Corona.”

Apart from that, the Bol Bachchan Duo also spoke about a lot of things and had a lot of fun. It was a reunion for the Rohit Shetty directed Bol Bachchan cast as Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Krishna Abhishekand Archana Puran Singh, were all present there. Krishna even joked that with the film’s cast here, there is no need for Kapil Sharma.

The Big Bull is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn had a hit 2020 with ‘Tanhaji’ receiving both critical and box-office success. While Abhishek Bachchan was star of the year with his spectacular performances in series like ‘Breathe-Into the Shadows’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo.