Ajay Devgn All Set Too Direct Big B

The Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn and Big B are set to reunite almost seven years after their last film, for a thrilling human- drama titled ‘Mayday’. This will also be the first time Devgn will be directing Big B which makes it all the more interesting.

It is strongly rumoured that Ajay Devgn will play a pilot in the film. There are no details yet about what Big B’s character will be, as the makers have kept these details under wraps for now. In addition, the rest of the cast is still being finalized. Mayday’ is being produced by Ajay Devgn Films and will see Devgn also working his magic behind the lens.

Sources say the project will go on floors in Hyderabad this December after Ajay completes his work on Bhuj. Big B in the meanwhile is shooting for his show KBC.

Devgn has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.