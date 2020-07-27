MUMBAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and were discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” Abhishek tweeted.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

The 44-year-old actor added that he and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are still under the care of medical staff at Nanavati Hospital.

“My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever,” Abhishek tweeted.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital on July 17, almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital on July 11.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan who is active on social media is keeping his fans updated about his health. He shared a video from his COVID-19 ward. In the video he is seen reading a book with some lit candles on his side. Here is the video.