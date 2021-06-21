After Ronaldo, Kareena Kapoor Khan Chooses Water Over Coca Cola

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has joined in the bandwagon of memes that started after star Football player Cristiano Ronaldo moved Coca Cola bottles aside and endorsed water during a Euro 2020 press conference.

The 'Ki & Ka' actress took to Instagram to share a meme featuring a scene from her iconic rom-com 'Jab We Met' in which she's seen with a water bottle.

Earlier, today Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared an adorable picture of herself standing between her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor on one side and husband and actor Saif Ali Khan on the other.

The actress had shared the picture on her Instagram account to extend greetings on Father's Day 2021. The 'Jab We Met' actress captioned the photo simply as 'superheroes.'

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's multi starrer magnum opus 'Takht'.